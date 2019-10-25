Evil stepmother burns boy’s fingers over missing smartphone – VIDEO

A father and a stepmother have been arrested by police for reportedly burning the hands of their 14-year-old son for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidate at Kasuna Primary School in Ahero, Kisumu is nursing wounds after the merciless attack on Wednesday over the missing smartphone.

Nyando police boss Leonard Matete has told Nairobi News, the boy’s irate stepmother allegedly set fire to the boy’s hands to punish him despite the teenager claiming his innocence as his father just watched.

The two are said to have wrapped the boy’s fingers in a newspaper, then inserted them in paraffin before setting them on fire in the bizarre incident that has left residents of the village in shock.

According to the minor, his stepmother had earlier threatened to chop off his hands.

Screams for help by the helpless boy is what prompted neighbours to the rush to the rescue of KCPE candidate.

The boy is recuperating at the Ahero sub county hospital, where doctors have confirmed his condition has been stabilised despite the serious burns sustained.

The boy will now be housed by a Good Samaritan as he is expected to sit his exams from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the suspects -his biological father and stepmother- are being held at Ahero Police Station as investigations continue into the incident.