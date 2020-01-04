Esther Passaris undergoes spinal surgery in India

Nairobi’s Woman Representative Esther Passaris is currently admitted at a hospital in India after undergoing a spinal surgery.

In a post on her official Facebook page, Ms Passaris said that she was admitted at the CIMS hospital.

The Woman Rep flew to India on December 31, 2019.

“I flew to Ahmedabad, India on 31st December, 2019 and successfully had Spinal Surgery the following day at CIMS Hospital,” she posted on Facebook.

She attached pictures of herself in a hospital bed and one of what appeared to be an X-ray of the procedure.

Ms Passaris thanked God for the gift of life and the love that her family has been showing her.

In September 2019, Ms Passaris was admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi and she revealed that she was to undergo a surgical procedure to address issues with her back pain that dates back to 20 years ago when she gave birth.

In March 2019, Ms Passaris visited doctors in India and was put under medication.

The complication, according to the lawmaker, makes her miss doing a lot which including gym. She also cannot walk for more than half an hour.