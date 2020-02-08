Esther Passaris reveals special relationship with the late Moi – VIDEO

Nairobi County woman representative Esther Passaris has revealed that the late retired president Daniel arap Moi got her, her first mobile phone.

Passaris who was speaking at the Parliament Buildings where Kenyans were viewing the body of the late president added Moi called her personally to give her a message of condolence when she lost her pregnancy.

“I got my first mobile phone from late former president Moi,” she said.

Passaris interacted with Mzee during the 1997 election after she got a tender to supply t-shirts for his campaign.

According to Passaris, Mzee felt because Passaris did not own a phone, this hampered communication between them and the work she was given.

Campaigns were really competitive

“He was hands-on. He would talk to me when he wanted stuff and he felt there was a lot of pressure getting the t-shirts out. It was the first time campaigns were really competitive and at one point they couldn’t get hold of me,” recalled Passaris.

Moi sent one of his staff to give Passaris a mobile phone to smoothen their communication.

While remembering Moi, Passaris also shared an incident when her payment for the t-shirts she had supplied was delayed.

“They held my money, they didn’t pay me. That was half of my money, four, five million and he got to hear about it. He called me and ordered the money to be paid to me immediately,” she added.

After winning the 1997 election, Moi invited Passaris and her mother to his inauguration.

“He invited me for his inauguration after he won and he said who would you like to bring and I said my mother and he goes fine to give her an invitation,” said Passaris.