Esther Musila melts Guardian Angel’s heart on his birthday





Gospel musician Guardian Angel’s heart melted after his girlfriend Esther Musila penned a heartfelt message on his birthday.

Musila, in a message shared on social media platforms, showered Guardian Angel with praise and love months after the two publicised their relationship.

She thanked the singer for being a blessing in her life and for making her believe that good men still exist.

“My love, my heart is filled with gratitude for the love and friendship that comes from you. Thank you for the late-night laughs and the early morning kisses you shower me with. Thank you for showing me humility and being a blessing to my life. Every moment spent with you is memorable. Thank you for holding my hand through this life and proving that good men still exist, and thank you for the pleasure of being the woman in your life,” Musila wrote.

Musila wished the Nadeka hit-maker happiness, health, joy, and prosperity in the new year.

The 50-year-old mother of three went ahead to describe the gospel singer as the twinkle of her eyes and promised to treat him like a king.

“I truly wish that you are blessed with happiness, health, joy, and prosperity in life. Just like you treated me as a queen on my birthday, I shall make you feel the warmest treat like a king always. Happy birthday to the twinkle of my eye and the person who I love from the bottom of my heart,” she added.

The couple went public with their relationship back in September 2020.