Traffic disrupted as estate residents protest over blocked access road – PHOTOS





Residents of a neigbourhood in Syokimau area on Saturday morning disrupted traffic flow along Beijing Road to protest over a blocked access road.

The residents of Great Wall Phase 1, 2, 3, and Olonyori apartments blocked the road as a way of venting their frustration with a clearing and forwarding company.

An area resident who spoke to Nairobi News accused the said company of parking their trucks on the road hence blocking them from accessing their homes.

“We have been complaining for months and this company’s trucks come and park here every day which affects our movement in and out of our homes,” said the resident who did not want to be named.

He further claimed that the company has ignored their complaints for far too long, hence their decision to take the law into their own hands.

The picketing started at 4am with the residents vowing not to relent until the company and Machakos county addresses their grievances.

Efforts by Nairobi News to reach the said company proved futile.