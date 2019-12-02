Estate residents demonstrate over state of roads – VIDEO

Transport was on Monday morning paralyzed in Fedha estate and its environs following a demonstration held by locals over the poor state of roads in the area.

The residents lit bonfires in the middle of the road as they engaged police in running battles for the better part of the morning.

POOR CONDITIONS

James Mwaura, a local, said that the roads were in a very poor condition and the relevant authorities were doing nothing to improve them.

“The roads are in a very poor condition and efforts to reach out to the leaders to assist in improving them have always hit the wall,” he said.

Another local, Margret Omambia, said that most people who own private vehicles prefer going to work on foot because of the poor state of the roads.

She said that she stopped using her car as it was always hitting the potholes within the estate and costing her a lot.

“I stopped using my car because it usually developed mechanical problems and I was always at the garage all because of these roads,” she said.

The residents also raised concerns over the drainage system within the estate and asked the county Government to assist.

“If they fail to do as we are saying then we shall go on demonstrating every week until something is done,” said Felix Kimani also a local.