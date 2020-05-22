Essential services: medic shot while heading home from work

A clinical officer was on Wednesday night shot by a police officer who was implementing curfew orders.

Hillary Kirui is currently admitted at Tenwek Mission Hospital in Bomet County.

According to a police report, the police officer who is attached to Cheborgei Police station claims Hillary was roaming aimlessly past curfew hours.

But according to Hillary’s family, their kin is an essential service provider, and he was only heading home from his workplace.

The bullet hit the clinical officer on the back of his right leg and exited on the front, leaving a wound.

After he was shot, Kirui called his sister, who with other family members rushed to the scene of the incident.

The family first rushed him to Litein Mission Hospital before he was transferred to Tenwek Mission hospital where he works.

Confirming the incident, Bureti Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD), Felicien Tengeye said the medic was hit by a stray bullet.

According to the OCPD, the police officers were dispersing rowdy youth at Cheborgei centre who had defied the curfew directives and were still roaming around the centre past the curfew time.

It’s while shooting in the air to disperse the youth that a stray bullet hit Kirui on his right leg.

“The officers were enforcing the curfew orders by patrolling the shopping centre when they came across rowdy youth who began hurling stones at them. To disperse the rowdy youth, the officers fired in the air, and that is how a stray bullet hit Kirui. The officer was also injured from the stones the youth were hurling at the officers,” said Tengeye.

Tenwek Hospital Clinical Officers Union treasurer Vincent Kirui demanded the immediate arrest of the officer involved in the shooting.

“Clinical officers are part of essential services providers who the police should be protecting, not attacking. We want investigations into the incident to commence immediately and the officer responsible arrested,” said Vincent.