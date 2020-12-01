Eric Omondi: NMS has shut down my new studios





Comedian Eric Omondi on Monday suffered a major blow after his studios were allegedly ordered shut down days after he officially launched them.

In a post on Instagram, Omondi claimed the studios located in Lavington were shut down by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) on grounds they were located in a residential area and was ordered to vacate.

Omondi shared a video explaining how NMS had allegedly branded his studio illegal and sprayed his gates but he vowed to stay put arguing that his was not the only commercial entity in the area.

“We woke up today at Big Tyme Entertainment to this ‘Illegal NMS, Site closed on 30/11/2020’.

They are saying we are not supposed to have a business in this area, while we have Coke Studios here, we have Azam TV, three schools here, offices but they are saying we are not supposed to have a business here because it’s a residential area,” said Omondi.

The comedian vowed to fight to ensure the studio remains in the area.

“First and foremost, we are not going anywhere, we will be here for a very long time. Vijana wakilala wanahukumiwa, Wakiiba wanauliwa, wakiamka kufanya kazi ma Cartels wanawaziba…But this time they have touched a Live wire and they will burn!!! They are playing with the wrong person,” he said.

Omondi blamed an unnamed woman for his woes at the Lavington address.

“So, I am told there is a woman whom I have never met who is responsible for all this. I don’t know her but I am told she even came to my studios during my launch. I don’t know who has paid her but I want to tell her I am giving her 24 hours to come clean this gate and send me a written APOLOGY,” he added.

Efforts by this writer to get a comment from NMS on the allegations by Omondi were unsuccessful by the time this story was published.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Omondi (@ericomondi)

This comes just a few days after he had an exchange with Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua, who reprimanded the defiant comedian over his social media stunts.

Read: Moral cop Ezekiel Mutua goes after comedian Eric Omondi again – VIDEO

Omondi told off Mutua over his criticism of his content alleging he was seeking attention.

Read: You’ve done nothing for the industry, Eric Omondi tells moral cop Ezekiel Mutua