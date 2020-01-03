Eric Omondi gets double action from Akothee and Vera Sidika – VIDEO

It appeared to be the perfect New Year threesome, at least for comedian Eric Omondi who had his hands full with two celebrity stars.

Eric was in the company of singer Akothee and socialite Vera Sidika enjoying each other’s company at a night club in Mombasa.

However, it is the move by the trio to engage in a raunchy dance, jamming to Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz hit song “Inama” featuring Fally Ipupa that has caused chatter among their fans.

In the video shared by Eric, Akothee gyrates in front of the comedian, rubbing at his junk with her bottom. Moments later, Vera joins the fray from the comedian’s back.

In one instance, Eric seems overwhelmed by the attention he is receiving from the two women who continue to sandwich him.

Akothee was dressed in a black hot pant and a flimsy gold chained top which only covers her front, while Sidika wore a strapless crop top and tight fitting pants.

“Two Presidents and a Queen End year Party 2019 @akotheekenya @queenveebosset MWAMBASA TUPATANE LEO SPORTS CLUB,” wrote Eric Omondi.

Watch the video below: