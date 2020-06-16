EPRA refutes reports of electricity price hike

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has refuted claims that it intends to increase electricity prices in the country.

The authority, in a statement, clarified that their reviewed base energy charge rates of July 2018 remain effective to date.

“Following incorrect reports alluding to an increase in electricity prices in the month of June 2020, The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority informs the public that each month, EPRA computes and gazettes the applicable pass through parameters i.e. Fuel Energy Cost (FEC), Forex Adjustment (FOREX ADJ.) and Water Resources Management Authority (WRMA) levy and reviews the Inflation Adjustment biannually,” the statement read in part.

It added that the inflation adjustment and the WRMA levy have remained relatively stable over the past twelve (12) months.

Good hydrology

“Fuel energy costs have been declining as a result of good hydrology as well as the government’s efforts to shift away from expensive and dirty energy sources to cleaner and renewable sources of energy like solar and wind,” it added.

The denial comes after reports indicated that they had announced the changes through the Kenya Gazette on Friday, June 12.

According to the said Gazette notice signed by EPRA Director General Robert Oimeke, the agency stated that it had increased the fuel energy cost charge by Sh2.40 per kWh (Kilowatts per hour).

“This change was made pursuant to clause 2 of Part III of the Schedule of Tariffs 2018,” it stated.

“All prices for electrical energy will also be liable to a foreign exchange fluctuation adjustment of plus 31.84 Kenyan cents per kWh,” they announced.

The new pricing was alleged to take effect from all meter readings of June 2020.

EPRA is the state organisation mandated to review and approve tariff amendments. It was established as the successor to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) under the Energy Act, 2019.