Embattled Waititu promises to bail out inmates he shared cell with

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu spent a fourth night in remand, even as his application seeking a review of his bail terms is slated to be heard on Friday.

One of Waititu’s closest allies has now disclosed what the embattled governor plans to do once he gets out.

According to former Kiambu Senatorial aspirant, Karungo Wa Thang’wa, Waititu, has promised to pay bail for inmates he has been sharing a cell with at Industrial Area Prison.

“Visited Kiambu Gov. H.E BabaYao at Industrial Area Prison this evening. It’s exciting to see my Governor doing well and interacting with prisoners, including some who are from Kiambu County. He’ll be released tomorrow. Expect a cabinet sitting soon thereafter,” Thang’wa tweeted.

He said the governor had promised to pay bail to some of the inmates he has been sharing the cold floors with at Industrial area.

Visited Kiambu Gov. H.E BabaYao at Industrial Area Prison this evening. It’s exciting to see my Governor doing well and interacting with prisoners, including some who are from Kiambu County. He’ll be released tomorrow. Expect a cabinet sitting soon thereafter. — Karungo wa Thang’wa (@KarungoThangwa) July 31, 2019

He has promised to pay bail for those that he shared a cell with once he is out. Some couldn’t raise 5k, 10k etc thus spending months at the prison #iGotYourBack — Karungo wa Thang’wa (@KarungoThangwa) July 31, 2019

BAIL TERMS

On Wednesday, Waititu moved to the High Court seeking a review of his bail terms, and the effect of barring him from accessing his office.

Mr Waititu and his co-accused have also sought a review of their bond terms, arguing that they are excessive.

While granting them bail, Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi directed Mr Waititu, Mr Zacharia Njenga Mbugua and Ms Joyce Ngina Musyoka to post Sh15 million in court each, to secure their release or bond of Sh30 million.

Waititu’s wife, Susan Wangari Ndung’u, was directed to deposit Sh4 million, while the rest of the accused persons were granted cash bail of Sh1 million each.