Nairobi News

Embakasi pharmacist held for defilement

By Joseph Ndunda February 19th, 2020 1 min read

Police in Embakasi are holding a pharmacist who allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl.

Byram Ambuta is held at the Embakasi police station. He operates a pharmacy shop in the area where the minor’s parents stay in Mukuru kwa Njenga.

He was taken to Mukuru Police post by Nyumba Kumi officials on suspicion of having defiled the Form 1 student.

Police constable Samuel Omondi obtained orders to hold the suspect until Thursday to conclude investigations.

Omondi said part of the investigations entails ascertaining the actual age of the victim through the birth certificate that is still in her parent’s rural home in Makueni County.

He said a P3 form had not been filled for the minor as well as other statutory investigations forms.

He obtained the orders from Makadara law courts chief magistrate Heston Nyaga.

