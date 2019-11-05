Embakasi most populous Nairobi sub-county with 1m people – census

Embakasi is the most populous sub-county in Nairobi with nearly 1 million people, according to the 2019 National Population and Housing Census.

Figures from the census, which were released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) on Monday, reveal that Nairobi’s total population stands at 4, 397,073.

Embakasi is followed by Kasarani with a population of 780,656; Njiru is the third most densely populated sub-county with 626,482 people.

Dagoretti holds a total of 434,208 inhabitants while the total number of people living in Westlands stands at 308,854.

The least populated Sub-County is Kibra with a total of 185,777 people. The results, ideally, should help the county government in the allocation of resources for the next 10 years.

Below is the full list: