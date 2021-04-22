Elsa Majimbo offering ‘confidence course’ for Sh200k per hour

Kenyan comedienne Elsa Majimbo during an interview with the Nation at her family home in Langata on September 3, 2020. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Top crisp-crunching Instagram sensation Elsa Majimbo has left everyone in awe after revealing the amount she will be charging for the “confidence course” she is offering

According to Majimbo, she will be partnering with an American singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist for the course that will cost one Sh200,000 ($2,000) per hour.

The confidence course will consist of a combination of interaction, teaching and tasks to work on at home.

She has been on a roll in the last few months, imparting an almost close-knit relationship with Rihanna, Beyonce and has attracted some of the biggest brands like Fenzy and MAC.

Her rise to fame is notable because she has not been welcomed graciously into Kenya’s social scene and has been the subject of constant attack by Kenyans on social media despite featuring on New York Times, Vogue, The Cut and Forbes among other major media outlets.

Despite rejection from Kenyans, she has been making inroads in the international space and has received recognition from the world’s greatest public figures and last month, she announced she had collaborated with an Italian top fashion company on a ‘special project’.