Eleven summoned by DCI in connection to stalled Itare Dam project

Eleven people are expected to appear before detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for questioning over the Sh29 billion Itare Dam project on Monday.

Among the 11 are Lydia Ntimama, daughter of the late Cabinet Minister William Ole Ntimama and who once served as a board member of the Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency.

All summoned are former board members of the Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency as well as Ministry of Water and Sanitation officials.

The summoned board members Chesaina Bartonjo, Christine Ndoigo, David Kinuthia, Julius Lamaoni, Nemuel Machuki, Ewoi Lochom and Samuel Kaaleng.

Also listed in the summon letter dated December 9, 2019 are Eng. FK Kyengo, Barrack Amolo and David Yatich who serve in different capacities in the Ministry of Water and Sanitation.

GRILLED

According to sources at the DCI headquarters some of these individuals are already being questioned.

The latest development comes just days after Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui was grilled by the DCI over the multi-billion shillings dam project in the Rift Valley.

Itare dam was supposed to yield 100,000 cubic metres of water per day to serve more than 800,000 residents yet it stalled at 30 percent to completion yet taxpayers have paid Sh 11 billion for the project.

Italian company CMC di Ravenna, which was awarded the tender for the construction of the dam and filed for bankruptcy, is winding up its operations in Kenya.