Elephant kills woman as she collects firewood in ranch

A woman was on Tuesday trampled to death by an elephant in Olgulului Group Ranch in Olmoti area, Kajiado county while she was collecting firewood.

A statement from Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said the unidentified woman, was with her friend when the tragedy happened.

“Kenya Wildlife Service regrets to announce the death of a young woman after she was killed by an elephant yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon while collecting firewood in (a) thicket,” the statement read in part.

According to KWS, the incident was reported to their team in Amboseli National Park by a woman who had accompanied the deceased to collect firewood.

Their patrol team rushed to the scene to secure the body and later transferred it to Loitoktok mortuary for postmortem.

“Our team on the ground has reached out to the family to console and comfort them following this unfortunate incident,” the statement added.

In December, a 36-year-old woman was trampled to death by an elephant in Ol Arabei forest along the border of Laikipia and Baringo counties.

According to a statement from KWS, the woman, identified as Stella Chebii, had gone to look for her livestock when she was attacked by the elephant.