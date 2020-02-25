‘Elephant Girl’ Kahumbu now kisses and makes up with KWS

WildlifeDirect CEO Dr Paula Kahumbu seems to have settled her differences with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) afters weeks of an acrimonious public spat.

Last week, the ‘Elephant girl’, as she is popular known, was given 21 days by KWS to return the property she was supposed to surrender 17 years ago when she left the organisation.

Prior to the ultimatum, Dr Kahumba had claimed that she had been banned from stepping into national parks in Kenya.

But on Monday she shared pictures of herself filming with American filmmaker Roger Ross Williams inside the Amboseli National Park.

“Been filming with award winning film maker Roger Ross Will in Amboseli – part of an exciting new film proposal. To all asking, yes I was permitted entry and look forward to working with KWS on promoting Destination Magical Kenya,” she wrote.

Been filming with award winning film maker ⁦@RogerRossWill⁩ in Amboseli – part of an exciting new film proposal. To all asking, yes I was permitted entry & look fwd to working w/ ⁦@kwskenya⁩ on promoting Destination Magical Kenya #BiggerThanMe ⁦@wildlifedirect⁩ pic.twitter.com/QE2VzhMRVw — Dr. Paula Kahumbu (@paulakahumbu) February 24, 2020

Williams is an award-winning director, producer and writer and the first African American director to win an Oscar, with his short film Music by Prudence.

He has directed a number of acclaimed films including Life, Animated, which won the Sundance Film Festival Directing Award, was nominated for an Academy Award and won three Emmys in 2018, including the award for Best Documentary.

Last week after months of social media back and forth, KWS wrote to Dr Kahumbu demanding that she surrenders properties and settles all the outstanding liabilities she owes KWS within 21 days.

Dr Kahumba who was recently at the forefront of a campaign against hosting of Koroga Festival at Hell’s Gate National Park in Naivasha had sued to stop KWS and organisers of the festival but lost the case and it was eventually held at the park on Valentines weekend.