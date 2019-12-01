Elderly man in police custody over claims of eloping with minor

Police in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, are holding an elderly man in custody over claims of eloping with an underage girl.

The 65-year-old suspect is currently being held at Eldoret Central Police Station, as police continue with investigations into the allegations that he eloped with a 14-year-old girl from Kakamega.

Confirming the incident, Uasin Gishu County Police Commander, Johnstone Ipaara, said police are working with the Children Department in the investigations.

“The matter is now recorded in the Children Department and the suspect will be presented in the court on Monday,” Said Ipaara.

According to children rights advocate, Kerubo Makroti, who was part of the operation to rescue the girl, the teen was allegedly held captive by the old man.

Dian Jeruto, Uasin Gishu’s Children’s Officer, said that the minor was taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for medical examination.

The police and the children department are looking for the parents of the teen.

“We are working with the Kakamega County Children Department to trace her parents,” said Jeruto.