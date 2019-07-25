Elachi: I will only accept the Speaker’s job on one condition

Besieged Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has said she will only return to the assembly after the current leadership is reconstituted.

Ms Elachi said that the leadership of the assembly must be re-looked into by both Jubilee and ODM leadership before she thinks of making a comeback to the assembly.

She said that her presence in the assembly can only be guaranteed after party leaders of the two parties sit down and re-look into the whole composition of the leadership.

Nairobi County Assembly leadership includes acting Speaker Chege Mwaura, Majority Leader Abdi Guyo, Minority Leader Elias Otieno, Majority Whip Chege Mwaura, and Minority counterpart Peter Imwatok.

DRAMA

The embattled speaker observed that she had moved on from the assembly drama and is now focusing on other major things.

“I moved on and I thank God for giving me grace and a sober mind. I saw these are guys (MCAs) who just want to kill my career and to avoid unwanted sicknesses and stress so I had to move on,” said Ms Elachi.

She was speaking during an interview with Jeff Koinange on Citizen TV on Wednesday night.

Ms Elachi has been away from the assembly ever since she was forcefully ejected from her office by a section of MCAs last year September 10, when she made a comeback after a court had granted her stay order.

IMPEACHED

This was after she had been impeached by MCAs on September 6 in her absence before she filed a case against the assembly the same month.

Since the impeachment, the MCAs led by the House leadership, have vowed not to allow her back as their Speaker. Ngara Ward MCA Chege Mwaura has been holding the office in an acting capacity.

In May, the Employment and Labour Relations court in Nairobi reinstated Ms Elachi as speaker but she never went back to the assembly.

The same month, the ward representatives appealed the court’s decision at the Court of Appeal through lawyer Tom Ojienda.

The former nominated senator is now part of a movement dubbed “Team Embrace” which consists of a section of women politicians in the country.