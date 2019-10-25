Eight major roads in Nairobi to be closed on Sunday for StanChart Marathon

Nairobians have been forewarned of traffic interruptions in the city on Sunday morning with several roads set to be closed for this year’s Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

Nairobi Traffic Department has released an elaborate road diversions schedule that will see traffic to and out of the city diverted to alternative roads which will be closed from Saturday at 11pm to Sunday at 2pm.

However, Standard Chartered has made it clear that they will not disrupt traffic especially on routes that are critical.

TRAFFIC FLOW

“We do not expect a major disruption in the flow of traffic. We have carefully organized traffic diversions to ensure that Nairobi county residents have alternative routes to critical locations in the city including hospitals, churches, and airports,” said the organizers.

Some of the affected roads are sections of Lower Hill Road, Museum Hill, Forest Road, University Way and Langata Road.

In the city centre, Kenyatta Avenue, sections of Haile Selassie Avenue and Harambee Avenue will also be affected.

As such, motorists are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid any inconveniences on that particular day.

The police have also assured motorists that there will be enough officers to direct them on the diversions.

HUGE ENTRY

Motorists who will need to get to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Sunday will have to make prior arrangements so as to avoid inconveniences.

More than 25,000 participants are expected to compete in the race which aims to raise Sh 60 million to help an upcoming youth initiative program branded ‘Future Makers’.

The marathon begin at Uhuru Highway, next to Nyayo Stadium and use the Bunyala roundabout, head towards Mombasa Road, through the Forest Road and back to Nyayo Stadium.