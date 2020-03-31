Egypt’s Great Pyramid lit up with messages of Covid-19 – VIDEO

Egypt’s famed Great Pyramid was on Monday evening lit up with Arabic and English messages of solidarity and support in the wake of coronavirus.

“Stay safe”, “Stay at home” and “Thank you to those keeping us safe,” flashed in blue and green lights across the towering structure at the Giza plateau, southwest of the capital Cairo.

WATCH: The Great Pyramid of Giza was lit up on Monday night with messages of support for healthcare workers who are battling the coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/yslGV4qVTA — CBS 13 News (@WGME) March 31, 2020

Egypt has so far recorded 656 Covid-19 cases, including 41 deaths. Of the total infected, 150 have recovered, according to WorldOMeter.

The government imposed strict social distancing measures to reduce the risk of contagion among the country’s 100 million inhabitants.

Flights, which were suspended at Egyptian airports on March 19 until the end of the month, will remain suspended for an additional two weeks until April 15.

Closure of schools and universities will also be extended to mid-April, while cafes, sports clubs, and gyms will be shut for the next two weeks and restaurants will be restricted to deliveries.

Those who do not respect the new rules face fines of up to 4,000 Egyptian pounds (Sh25,500) or jail term.