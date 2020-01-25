Edgy moments as tangatanga team storms BBI event in Mombasa

Tangatanga team allied to Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday made true on their promise and showed up at the BBI rally in Mombasa.

The event, which was to be held at Tononoka grounds, was moved to Mama Ngina Waterfront where security was heightened.

Immediately they started making their way to the dais, the crowd attempted to block them.

There was a bit of push and pull with security officers trying to make way for the lawmakers.

Kipchumba Murkomen( Elegeyo Marakwet ) Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, Mohammed Ali (Nyali) and Moses Kuria (Gatundu South) all arrived and took their seats at the main dais.

STATE HOUSE AMBITIONS

Dr Ruto’s allies, who have been accused of being critical of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), changed their tune and promised to attend the BBI rally this week.

The team under the TangaTanga faction of the Jubilee Party has been claiming BBI was meant to shortchange the DP and scuttle his 2022 State House ambitions.

On Friday, a press conference called by four Coast Members of Parliament (MPs) allied to DP Ruto in a hotel in Mombasa town was disrupted by irate youths armed with stones and other crude weapons.

The four MPs led by Jumwa, Ali, Athman Shariff (Lamu East) and Kilifi women representative Gertrude Mbeyu were chased away by youths shortly after arriving at Lotus Hotel where they had planned to address the media.

Mr Murkomen, who is currently at Mama Ngina Waterfront, had vowed to attend even after he claimed that there was a plot to “humiliate” them.

According to Murkomen, the their opponents had hatched a plot to deny them seats at the rallies or heckle them if they attempted to address crowd.

The host governor Ali Hassan Joho had warned Ruto-allied leaders against interfering with the forum.

“Let them be made aware that they can joke anywhere else in the country but it shall not be in Mombasa,” he remarked.