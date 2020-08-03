Edgar Obare granted Sh100,000 bail





Blogger Edgar Obare was on Monday granted Sh100,000 bail with an option of Sh300,000 bond after being charged with unlawfully publishing private and personal details from the passport of a renowned YouTuber.

The controversial vlogger who runs a popular Instagram page specialising in local celebrity exposés pleaded not guilty to the charges when he was arraigned at the Kiambu Law Courts.

PERSONAL DATA

Mr Obare is said to have committed the offence on diverse dates between July 9 and July 13, 2020.

He reportedly disclosed the complainant’s personal data using his social media accounts, domain name www.bnn.ke and verified Instagram account @edgarobare.

Mr Obare, who was represented by lawyers Titus Munene Kinyua and Ojijo Kepher, was further directed by the court to refrain from talking about the case.

The case will be mentioned on August 21, 2020 while the hearing has been set for November 2, 2020.

Any person who commits an offence under Section 72 of the Data Protection Act shall be liable to a fine not exceeding Sh3 million or to an imprisonment term not exceeding 10 years, or both.

DUBAI TRIP

Mr Obare was arrested on Thursday in Kisumu and taken to DCI headquarters in Nairobi for questioning.

His arrest came weeks after he published on his Instagram page a string of posts alleging that the female YouTuber was part of a top entourage that visited ODM leader Raila Odinga in Dubai.

The entourage included legislator Junet Mohamed and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho. They had travelled to see Mr Odinga aboard a private jet.

Mr Junet and Mr Joho had shared the photos of their trip with their online followers. It is these photos that Mr Obare used to claim that the female blogger was part of the entourage.

Through his popular Instagram channel on Saturday, the blogger said he was being detained at the Gigiri Police Station.