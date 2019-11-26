Eastmatt Supermarket supervisor who was filmed clobbering cashier denied bail

The supervisor at Eastmatt Supermarket who was caught on CCTV camera assaulting a female cashier at the retailer’s Kajiado store last week was on Monday arraigned in court.

Ahmed Keruti Taraiya was arraigned before a Kajiado court where he pleaded not guilty to assault charges.

Taraiya was detained for 11 days pending hearing of the matter after the prosecution successfully opposed his release on bail.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi, the 30-year-old pleaded with the court to release him on favorable bail terms saying he is the sole breadwinner of his family.

“I don’t have a wife at home and I am taking care of my child as well as my mother who is staying in the village and they solely depend on me. I promise not to interfere with the investigations or issue threats to the victim so that I can be able to attend this case while taking care of my family,” he pleaded.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) however opposed the bail application claiming the suspect has been threatening Sarah Atieno, the teller he is accused of assaulting.

They also said he is a flight risk as he had allegedly attempted to cross over to Tanzania after committing the offense.

The case will be mentioned on December 6th, 2019.

Eastmatt Supermarket has since issued a statement acknowledging that indeed both Atieno and Ibrahim are their employees, further adding that the victim of the assault was “getting the appropriate medical attention” while the suspect remains suspended.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji on Saturday ordered the arrest of Ibrahim after the video – in which he is seen slapping Atieno several times – went viral and sparked public uproar.