Eastleigh hawkers protest harassment by ‘county officials’

Hawkers in Eastleigh, who had relocated from Nairobi Central Business District, are protesting harassment by people they say are masquerading as county officials.

On Monday, the hawkers, who claim they moved to Eastleigh on the advice of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, held demonstrations in Eastleigh to protest over claims of harassment.

The hawkers said it has become difficult for them to make a living because of the said extortionists.

According to Daniel Kinuthia, who is a hawker in Eastleigh, some of them have been forcefully kicked out of the spaces which were allotted to them by the City Inspectorate.

“Wale ma cartel wanajifanya ni watu wa Governor, walichukua pesa kwa watu ambaye si hawkers wakakuja wakawaweka kwa viwanja za hawkers. Wale wenye viwanja wanafukuzwa lakini wale wamekuja wakauzia wanafanya kazi,” he said.