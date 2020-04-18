Eastleigh Business Community shuts down all shops to curb spread of Covid-19

All businesses in Nairobi’s Eastleigh estate have been shut down until further notice as a means of combating the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The community, through their Secretary-General Omar Hussein, said they had undertaken the move without notice to avoid panic shopping by the residents, which would lead to disregarding government directives on social distancing.

“This is necessary since coronavirus is real, and most of the people in the malls are not following the regulations set up by the government,” Hussein stated.

Further, the community called on the government to commence of fumigation of streets and collection of garbage at the period that people would be advised to stay home.

On March 28, 2020, Nairobi County Health CEC Hitan Majevdia led a fumigation exercise in Eastleigh.

The community also asked that the government conduct mass testing for the virus in the area, noting the large population in the robust city estate.

Speaking during the daily Covid-19 brief in the country on Tuesday, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi indicated that the government was on the verge of rolling out mass testing of Kenyans to help curb the spread Covid-19 in the country, with Kibra Slums being a key area of focus in Nairobi County.

“We are rolling out mass testing taking into consideration the risk profile of mass clusters. In total, the first phase of mass testing will see approximately 12,000 testing kits deployed to target areas in the next few days,” she said.