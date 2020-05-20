Eastleigh and Old Town to remain under lockdown

The government has extended the cessation of movement into and out of Eastleigh and Old Town areas in Nairobi and Mombasa respectively till June 6, 2020.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in addition to this, hawking remains prohibited in the two neigbourhoods, while restaurants, malls, eateries will remain closed for the duration until the new directed date.

“In order to contain further spread of the virus the National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) on coronavirus announces and directs as follows; an extension of the cessation of movement in and out of Eastleigh in Nairobi and Old Town in Mombasa until June 6, 2020,” Mr Kagwe said.

The CS said these measures are essential to ensure the two areas are contained to stop further spread of the disease.

“This is essentially to keep the areas contained so that in the next few days we can bring some form of control. So that the disease does not continue spreading,” Kagwe explained.

The government initially announced the temporary lockdown of the two areas on May 6, 2020 which was meant to last for 15 days.

This is after Eastleigh and Old Town were singled out by the Ministry of Health as Covid-19 hot spots, with leading number of infections.