Earth tremors felt in Nairobi, Mombasa

By Amina Wako August 20th, 2019 1 min read

Earth tremors have been reported in Nairobi and Mombasa on Tuesday morning but Kenya Meteorological Department has not yet confirmed.

The tremor could be as a result of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in Dodoma, Arusha and Naberera in Tanzania on Tuesday morning at around 6:54 am.

A few people also mentioned about the early morning tremor on their social media accounts.

The last time a tremor was felt in Kenya was in March after a 6.3 magnitude Earthquake struck Indonesia causing a minor ground tremors.

Confirming the incident, the Kenya Meteorological Department said the tremor was felt in Naivasha, Nakuru, Makueni, Mombasa, Kiambu and Nyeri.

