Earth tremors felt in Nairobi, Mombasa
Earth tremors have been reported in Nairobi and Mombasa on Tuesday morning but Kenya Meteorological Department has not yet confirmed.
The tremor could be as a result of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in Dodoma, Arusha and Naberera in Tanzania on Tuesday morning at around 6:54 am.
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in Dodoma, Arusha and Naberera in Tanzania.
A few people also mentioned about the early morning tremor on their social media accounts.
The last time a tremor was felt in Kenya was in March after a 6.3 magnitude Earthquake struck Indonesia causing a minor ground tremors.
Confirming the incident, the Kenya Meteorological Department said the tremor was felt in Naivasha, Nakuru, Makueni, Mombasa, Kiambu and Nyeri.