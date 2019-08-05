Early morning fire razes down Mathai Supermarket in Ruiru

Property worth millions of shillings was on Monday morning destroyed after fire razed down Mathai Supermarket in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

While confirming the incident, Ruiru DCIO Cyrus Ombati said the fire began at around 2:30am.

The police boss said no one was injured during the incident, although reports indicate that nothing was salvaged from the inferno.

Mr Ombati said investigations are underway to establish the cause of the fire.

Area residents are blaming the loss incurred on the slow response from the fire department.