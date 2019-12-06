EACC: Mike Sonko was escaping arrest – PHOTOS

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on the run when he was arrested at a roadblock in Voi by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Immediately the news of the governor’s looming arrest went viral, EACC posted on their twitter handle a confirmation that Sonko was apprehended ‘while escaping arrest’.

“EACC confirms that Sonko has been arrested while escaping arrest at a roadblock in Voi and is being transferred to Nairobi to face charges of corruption and economic crime,” EACC tweeted.

The Nairobi Governor was arrested hours after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered his arrest alongside other senior City Hall officials following a review of the investigation file handed to the DPP by the EACC.

Sonko and others are expected to be dragged to the anti-corruption court Friday to face charges over the loss of Sh357 million in the county.

Other City Hall officials in the hot soup are county secretary Peter Mbugua, members of the tender committee Patrick Mwangangi, Samuel Ndung’u, Edwin Kariuki, Lawrence Mwangi, Preston Miriti among others.

According to Haji, the City County boss and his staff face charges of conspiracy to commit economic crimes, willful failure to comply with the law and conflict of interest.