Nyakach MP and former Nairobi County employee Joshua Aduma Owuor has been arrested.

Mr Aduma was arrested by detectives attached to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission(EACC) in Kisumu.

He was arrested over his alleged involvement in the irregular payment of Sh68 million from Nairobi County coffers.

He served as the Director Legal Affairs at City Hall when the payment was made.

More follows…