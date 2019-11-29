Duo found with bhang worth Sh2k jailed for one year

A man and woman arrested with 20 rolls of bhang worth Sh2,000 at Kiwanjani in Isiolo town have been jailed for one year.

Frida Gakii was found with 15 rolls of bhang inside her house on August 4, 2019 while Andrew Mutuma was found with five rolls in his pocket.

The duo, charged alongside Yusuf Mburugu, had previously pleaded not guilty to being in possession of the narcotics and were out on Sh100,000 bond.

But on Friday, while appearing before Isiolo Chief Magistrate Samuel Mungai, they pleaded guilty to the count.

The magistrate, while delivering the judgment, said the offence was very serious and had become prevalent in the county, noting that drug abuse was one of the leading vices.

“Most of youths have fallen victims and accused persons despite being parents are the ones selling the drugs to them,” said Mr Mungai.

He said the court had the duty to protect the society by imposing a sentence that will deter the accused persons and others in the same business against perpetrating the vice.

The court directed that the duo pay a Sh50,000 fine or serve one year imprisonment.

Mr Mburugu’s case will be heard on March 2, 2020.