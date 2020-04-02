Drunk soldier flees into barracks after killing medic while DUI

A soldier attached to Mtongwe Naval Base on Monday allegedly killed a clinical officer and then fled into the barracks.

The soldier who is believed to have been driving under the influence ploughed into pedestrians with his car at around 7pm killing one and injuring two others.

According to a police report, the soldier whose identity is still unknown had hit a cow before hitting the three pedestrians.

Confirming the incident, Likoni Sub-county police boss, Jane Munywoki, said the clinical officer died.

“It is true the driver of the ill-fated car is an officer at Mtongwe Navy. One person died, and two others were injured, and our traffic police officers have launched investigations,” she said.

The deceased clinical officer identified as Ezekiel Nyairo worked at St Thomas Hospital in Likoni.

He died on the spot while a bodaboda rider and his passenger sustained serious injuries.