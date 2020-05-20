Drunk police officer blocks and assaults DCI counterpart in road rage

A drunk policeman driving a car attached to Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung’aro on Sunday night assaulted a Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer.

Police constable John Paul Ichodosa, who is attached to the Kenya Police Service’s Dog Unit, was driving a Mitsubishi saloon (reg no GKB 488C) when he blocked and assaulted Corporal Joseph Gitake of Makadara DCI offices along Langata road.

THE ATTACK

Mung’aro’s official driver is Corporal Emmanuel Mataza of VIP Protection and it remains unclear how Ichodosa was using his car.

Constable Ichodosa had flag-stopped Gitake before blocking him near Southlands Estate with the vehicle then descended on him with kicks and blows.

The detective was injured in the attack before the commotion attracted other officers on patrol who restrained and arrested the assailant.

THE CHARGES

The car which the suspect was driving was impounded and driven to Langata Police Station where it is being held.

Police have lined up four charges against Constable Ichodosa, including assault, breaching curfew order, causing obstruction on public road and driving a government vehicle without permit.

But a senior officer in Langata Sub County who declined to be named said the matter had been handled internally.