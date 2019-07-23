Drunk Kenyan driver kills prisoner, injures cops in US – PHOTOS

A Kenyan man living in Texas, United States, has been charged with felony murder and intoxication assault on a police officer.

Patrick Mukuria Njogu crashed into a Harris county sheriff deputy patrol car on Sunday and killed another man who was being transported to jail.

Local news reported that the 39-year-old Kenyan was driving on the wrong side when he slammed head-on into the patrol car.

Investigators said the deputies were taking a man to jail who had been arrested for driving while intoxicated when the accident occurred.

“The suspect has three prior DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) convictions and has been charged with murder,” police said.

Overnight 2 @HCSOTexas Deputies were injured and a prisoner they were transporting to jail for DWI was killed when the patrol vehicle was hit head on by another drunk driver. The suspect has 3 prior DWI convictions and has been charged with murder. #DontDrinkAndDrive #DWI pic.twitter.com/RHen0s7W1h — Major Mike Lee (@HCSOPatrol) July 22, 2019

The arrested man died while on his way to the hospital. One of the deputies suffered two broken bones in his foot, while the other suffered a concussion.

Njogu suffered a broken foot.

Authorities say Njogu’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was 0.23, nearly three times the legal limit.

Records indicate Njogu has been arrested at least five times in various states in connection with drunken driving charges, including three DWI convictions Illinois and Missouri.