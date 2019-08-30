Drunk enumerator arrested after urinating in sitting room during census

An enumerator has been arrest after showing up drunk at a resident’s house in Mukuyu market of Kiharu Sub-County in Muranga County.

The official, who visited a local’s rented house in Mukuyu on Thursday night, could not control himself, was staggering and all of a sudden, in full glare of children, lowered his pants and started urinating in the table room.

The enumerator had not carried the census gadgets.

According to Muranga East police boss Alex Musyia, the local who is a Nyumba Kumi official, made a distress call to the neighbours who then called the police leading to the arrest of the official.

STABILISED

“Police officers moved in swiftly and arrested the census’ official who was then taken to Murang’a hospital where he was stabilized,” the OCPD told the Nation.

After stabilizing, the detectives interrogated the official to know of the whereabouts of the census gadgets.

“After intense interrogation, the official directed us to his girlfriend’s house where we recovered the items. We are verifying whether they have been tampered with and whether they are secure,” the police boss said.

He said the official was supposed to be accompanied by the Nyumba Kumi official to proceed to the census exercise only for him to turn up drunk and disorderly. Mr Musyia said the official will be charged in court this morning.

“We have recorded statements with witnesses who witnessed the incident and we shall take the official in court today,” he said.