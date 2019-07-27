Drunk cop in trouble for brandishing gun to defend girlfriend from his ex

A drunk police officer was on Friday night arrested after he threatened to shoot his ex-girlfriend inside a night club in Ruiru.

Samuel Musyoki who is attached to Embakassi Police Station is said to have threatened to shoot Jane Njihia using a Jericho riffle after the latter assaulted his current girlfriend identified as Emmaculate Mwatha.

“The ex-girlfriend had assaulted his present girlfriend namely Emmaculate Mwatha. Police visited the scene and arrested the said officer who was drunk,” read a police report filed at Ruiru police station.

Police said that they confiscated the firearm of serial number 45303351 from him. He will be arraigned in court on Monday.

Mr Musyoka is the third police officer based in Nairobi to be arrested in the last two days.

On Saturday, a police officer identified as Cosmas Mwema and attached to Nyayo Police post was arrested on allegations of extorting money from liquor joints in Lang’ata.

Another officer, Arimba Rioba was arrested for duping a National Treasury official Sh200,000.