‘Drunk’ Catholic priest flees from accident scene after killing pastor, wife

A Catholic priest, who police say was drunk while driving, escaped from an accident scene after being involved in a head-on-collision that left a pastor and his wife dead.

The pastor, his wife and a third passenger died on the spot in the accident at Maili Saba along the Isiolo-Meru road.

The couple’s son is admitted at Isiolo County Referral Hospital.

The four were heading to Mwingi to attend the burial of a kin when they were hit by an oncoming car driven by the Catholic priest based in Isiolo.

According to Buuri Sub-County Police Commander Joseph Asugo, the Catholic priest was reportedly drunk and was driving on the wrong lane.

The priest fled from the scene soon after the accident.

“Only one occupant of the car heading for the burial survived and is admitted at the hospital in critical condition,” Mr Asugo said.

The Nation has established that the Catholic priest and seminarian escaped with minor injuries and were treated at a local private hospital.

“The priest and seminarian were later rushed to nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries,” a source told the Nation.

The police boss has asked motorists to observe traffic rules to avoid accidents.

“All road users should observe traffic rules so that we don’t lose lives,” he said.

The bodies of the three have been taken to Isiolo Referral Hospital Mortuary.