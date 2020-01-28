Join our WhatsApp Channel
Driver, nurse suspended after woman jumps to her death from ambulance

By Amina Wako January 28th, 2020 1 min read

Two Kajiado county employees have been suspended in connection to an incident last weekend when an expectant woman jumped to her death from a moving ambulance.

County Executive Committee member for health, Esther Somoire, said the ambulance driver and a nurse, who was in the vehicle at the time of the incident, have been suspended.

Police boss Daudi Loronyokwe said the two have also recorded statements at Kajiado Central police station as investigations continue.

The 26-year-old woman by the name Naiso Leslie jumped from the speeding ambulance on Saturday after she learnt that her son, Solomon Leslie, had died as he was being rushed to hospital.

A police report revealed that the child was being rushed to the county referral hospital in the same ambulance as the deceased woman.

“The woman opened the rear door of the county government ambulance and jumped to her death after seeing that her son’s condition had worsened,” read the statement in part.

