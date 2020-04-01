Driver accused of killing changamwe police officer arrested

The driver suspected of deliberately causing an accident that killed a traffic officer who had boarded his vehicle in Changamwe has been arrested.

Changamwe sub-county police boss Ali Ndiema said the suspect identified as Samuel Mutia was arrested on board a Mombasa – Machakos bus after a tip-off from members of the public and is being held in Mutomo police station, Kitui County, awaiting transfer to Mombasa.

According to a police report, the driver intentionally rammed the lorry into the rear of a truck killing constable George Aluoch instantly.

Aluoch had boarded the vehicle to escort it to the police station after a traffic offence when the driver rammed the rear of the trailer.

He fled the scene one motorcycle and escaped by bus but was arrested on Tuesday.

The victim had worked as a traffic police officer in Changamwe since 2015.

The accident occurred along Airport Port Reitz Road.

Ndiema said the body of the deceased has been transported to his family in Siaya County for burial.