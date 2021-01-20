Drama in court as oversize penis claim rocks assault case





A woman who scalded her estranged ‘husband’ with acid after he caught her in bed with another man denied the assault charge claiming they had already separated.

Lucy Njeri was charged at the Makadara law courts with assaulting Geoffrey Nyebere in Soweto estate in Embakasi East sub county, Nairobi on January 16.

However, Njeri told senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji that the complainant was not her husband as she had left him because she could not stand him and his ‘oversize’ manhood.

She told the court that she had warned Nyabere not to visit her house again because his manhood ‘is too big for any woman’.

Njeri said she made numerous complaints against Nyambere to Soweto police station for persistently visiting her residence despite her stern warnings that she did not want anything to do with him anymore.

“I have repeatedly told him that I don’t want him because I can’t stand him but he keeps coming back and I have reported him to the police for it,” she said.

“I have more than 20 (Occurrence Book) entry records against him but he rushes to the police to file counterclaims against me and no action has ever been taken. I can show them,” she added.

The complainant reportedly arrived at her house at around 10pm on the fateful day only to find her with another man but she allegedly declined to open the door despite her persistent knocking.

Nyambere is said to have then opened a window only for her to splash a corrosive substance on his face leaving his face disfigured.

She is reported to have taken off with her lover as neighbours gathered around her house as the man was rushed to hospital for urgent treatment.

Njeri, who was arrested the following day, pleaded with the court for lenient bail and bond terms and was released on Sh10,000 cash bail.

The hearing of the case starts on June 21.