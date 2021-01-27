Drama as man linked to Kasarani ex-girlfriend’s gruesome murder arrested in Kayole – VIDEO





Residents of Kayole estate in Nairobi witnessed drama for the better part of Wednesday after police tried to arrest a middle-aged-man linked to the murder of his ex-girlfriend last week.

The suspect identified as Charles Oluenyi Agana, 37, has been on the run since Friday when his ex-girlfriend was killed and her body set on fire in Njiru and had locked himself in a house in Kayole.

According to DCI, Olweny had locked himself up at his house on the fifth floor of a flat on Wednesday and was threatening to commit suicide by jumping off the balcony.

After hours of negotiations, police managed to convince the suspect not to take his own life “since all is not lost.”

In a video clip released by the DCI, officers are heard pleading with Oluenyi not to take his life.

“People have done worse things than what you are being accused of and are all locked up. Your case will be determined by the courts, so there is no need to kill yourself,” an officer could be heard pleading.

In the clip, the suspect is seen holding and sharpening two knives, which according to the officers, he used to stab himself several times on his neck to avoid arrest.

Moments before the arrest of Charles Oluenyi for the murder of his ex girlfriend, officers took time to plead with him not to take his life. pic.twitter.com/nYDxSSe5GE — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 27, 2021

Police said they traced the suspect to the Kayole Turkey Resort building by tracking his phone signal even as a huge crowd had milled around the scene baying for the suspect’s blood.

Read: Suspect linked to Kasarani ex-girlfriend murder cornered in Kayole, threatens suicide

“Finally, detectives have convinced the suspect not to take his life and arrested him. They are currently trying to evacuate him from the scene, but hundreds of wananchi have blocked the way baying for his blood,” they said.

They were forced to beg the irate residents to give way to police, who were aided by the County Fire department, for the suspect to be evacuated to face charges over the killing.

We are calling upon the irate crowd to give way to our officers assisted by the County Fire department, for the suspect to be evacuated & get charged for his heinous crimes. pic.twitter.com/Lezx0DAGDD — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 27, 2021

Last week, homicide detectives in Kasarani had launched a manhunt for Oluenyi who is suspected to have killed his former girlfriend Margaret Muchemi and set her body on fire.

The burnt body of the 34-year-old, a resident of Njiru in Kasarani Sub-County, was found tied to a bed by neighbours, who were responding to a fire at her house.