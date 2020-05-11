Drama as man hosting night house party engages police in two-hour gun fight

Drama unfolded on Saturday night at an apartment along Kiambu Road after a man who was reportedly hosting a late night party engaged the police in a shoot out for almost two hours.

The incident happened when police attempted to break the party after they received reports that the suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed, was hosting a house party.

The man is reported to have opened fire on the police from the window of his house at Coral Bell apartments in Thindigua as tenants in the neighbourhood watched from their balconies.

SHOOT OUT

“We had a hard time trying to disarm the rowdy man who reportedly fired at us at least 16 times. When officers arrived, they found a man firing a gun from his window,” said the police.

They added that the cause of the incident was yet to be established but investigations are underway.