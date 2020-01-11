Dr Ofweneke welcomes baby number three

Kenyan comedian Dr Ofweneke and his wife Christine on Tuesday welcomed their bundle of joy.

The comedian could not hide his joy and took to she social media pages and shared the news with his fans.

“Today, Mummy, I wanna find the right words to say about your arrival but well I cant 😭😭😭😭 How can I thank God for you. After full 9 months you arrived in style winking your eye not knowing am your father. As your father I promise to drop the sky for you,clean the streets for you, lead you, protect you, defend you, feed you, spoil you and more so to bring you up in the ways of God. Welcome to the world Baby Eisley Favor Sande 😘😘😘😘😘😘” he shared.

Being a comedian, Ofweneke made sure he added a line to make his fans laugh when he said he would protect his daughter from team mafisi.

“I will protect you from any Brayo, Mwas, Kevo, Johntes and Barry,” he said with laughing emojis.

Eisley makes Ofweneke a proud father of three girls but the first with Christine.

The comedian had two girls from his first marriage with gospel artiste Nicah which ended in 2017 following allegations of domestic violence.