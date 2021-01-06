Dr. Dre hospitalised with possible brain aneurysm





American music mogul Dr. Dre has been rushed to a hospital after suffering a possible brain aneurysm.

The rapper and producer, whose real name is Andre Young, was reportedly rushed by ambulance to the Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Intensive Care Unit on Monday.

A brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning of a blood vessel in the brain and it can leak or rupture, causing bleeding into the brain (hemorrhagic stroke).

The N.W.A rapper-turned-solo star and megaproducer also co-founded the Beats by Dre empire and helped launch and run Death Row Records.

Dr. Dre’s many producing credits include stars Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent.

His team issued a statement from him Tuesday night, saying, “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

He is currently undergoing divorce proceedings from his wife Nicole Young after 24 years of marriage with a hearing on spousal support and prenuptial support set for Wednesday.

Nicole wants $2 million a month in temporary spousal support and $5 million for attorney fees, but Dre said he had been paying all of her expenses so the $2 million demand was outlandish.

The rapper and producer also termed the attorney fees as outrageous since her lawyers had only been working on the case for a few months.

Dre’s friends and colleagues, from former N.W.A fellow rapper Ice Cube to colleagues LL Cool J and Missy Elliott have sent their well wishes to the rap industry great via social media.

