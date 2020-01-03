DPP revokes appointment of more than 300 prosecutors

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has revoked the appointment of more than 300 prosecutors he had seconded to 14 state agencies.

The revocation is contained in a gazette notice dated December 27, 2019.

Most of the those affected had been attached to Labour institutions where the DPP had assigned 90 prosecutors followed by environmental management and citizenship and immigration agencies which had 38 prosecutors each.

Other public agencies affected by the recall include the National Social Securities Fund which lost 35 prosecutors, National Hospital Insurance Fund – 23 and Kenya Bureau of Standards had 20 recalled while Sexual Offences lost 18 prosecutors.

Others affected includes Higher Education Loans Board, Tourism, Public Health and Energy.

According to the DPP, the prosecutors had no proper legal training and some lacked data on their qualifications.

“Various reasons from not having data on the individuals and their qualifications, to lack of uniformity in terms of quality prosecution services and oversight,” a statement by the DPP read.

Haji also noted most of the prosecutors were not lawyers and could not keep up with the developments in law, the prosecution policies and guidelines.

Those who’ve been degazetted have been invited to reapply for the positions and adhere to the new requirements which include the qualifications and mandatory and continuous training programme.