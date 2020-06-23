DPP orders arrest of School of Law employees over Sh198m

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has ordered for the arrest of 12 senior officials of the Kenya School of Law (KSL) and traders who allegedly received payments totalling to Sh198,441,030 and supplying air to the institution.

They allegedly received the payments through firms including a cosmetics company that did not supply anything to the KSL.

The cases arise from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission investigations into fraud allegations against the KSL employees involving payments for goods and services.

The money was paid to six firms owned by the KSL employees through the firms’ bank accounts.

The suspects include assistant director of finance and administration Amos Kabue Mwangi, deputy director and CEO of the institution Morris Kiwinda Mbondenyi and an accountant Hudson Amwai.

Others are assistant accountants Nobert Gondi Achiro and Ephraim Thuku, and finance manager Frank Kackson Were.

The firms that received the payments include Ademwa Enterprises owned by Amwai and Paul Lovi, and Firmline Company owned by Achiro and Deskench Investments owned by Dennis Achiro and Kenneth Ochieng.

Other proprietors to be charged alongside their companies are Frida Ngoya (Frigoya Cosmetic), Francis Mwaki (Alfranc Investments).

They will be charged under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act of 2003.

EACC had first forwarded their file to the ODPP on May 17 last year but Haji returned it twice for further investigations.