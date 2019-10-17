DPP Haji trains guns on three ODM leaders over Kibra remarks

The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has directed three top ODM members to record statements over remarks they made recently during a rally in Kibra.

Mr Haji wants two MPs Babu Owino (Embakasi East), his Suna East counterpart Junet Mohammed and former Embakasi South MP Ishard Sumra to record statements with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

The three were expected to appear before the commission on Thursday, following the DPP’s directive that was issued on Wednesday October 16, 2019.

Both Junet and Sumra recorded the statements on Thursday while Mr Owino told Nairobi News that he would make his statement on Friday.

INFLAMMATORY PRONOUNCEMENTS

“The inflammatory pronouncements made on October 14, 2019 at the DC grounds in Kibra Constituency by the three political leaders. The concern leaders are to appear tomorrow 17, October 2019 before the NCIC to record statements as part of the investigations,” said the DPP in a statement.

The DPP said that once the NCIC is through with conducting the investigations, it shall forward to his office the resultant investigation files for perusal and directions.

Mr Haji further asked all political candidates and their supporters to strictly adhere to the law, failure to which, decisive action shall be taken against them in accordance with the law.

NCIC, on Wednesday, confirmed that it was in possession of a number of audio and video clips of politicians making what may amount to inflammatory statements.

“The clips are currently being reviewed by the commission in conjunction with other security agents. Should the clips reveal violation of the law, the perpetrator will be held accountable,” read the statement by NCIC CEO Mr Hassan Mohammed.