DP Ruto’s wife sends him special birthday message as he turns 54





Mama Rachel Ruto on Monday penned a special loving message to her husband, Deputy President William Ruto, as he celebrated his 54th birthday.

Sharing a memorable photo of the two of them, Mrs Ruto said that the country’s second in command was the best thing that ever happened to her.

She noted that she felt great being part of her husband’s life, adding that their love is unbreakable.

“It fills me with great joy to celebrate another year of life with you. Today, we celebrate your birthday and our wedding anniversary. You are passionate, loving, kind and have been a great father to our children,” she wrote.

She went on to describe her feelings for her hubby as they also marked their wedding anniversary.

“Doing life with you has been the greatest adventure of my life and I’m eternally grateful to have you in my life.

“Happy birthday Bill. Two people are better off than one, for they can help each other succeed. If one person falls, the other can reach out & help. Eccl.4:9-10.”

Ruto was born on December, 21 1966, in Sambut village, Kamagut area of Uasin Gishu County.

While wishing the DP good health to continue serving the county, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka said, “Wishing my brother @WilliamsRuto a fantastic day as he marks his 54th birthday. My best wishes & those of the entire @Senate_KE fraternity as you celebrate this huge milestone. May the Lord bless you, grant you good health & a long life as you continue serving our country.”

Close allies of Ruto, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said, “Happy Birth, Wedding and PhD Anniversaries HE @WilliamsRuto. The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.” Amen!”

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok wished DP Ruto God’s blessings as he celebrated his birthday,

“To the Deputy President of Kenya and my friend @WilliamsRuto, I wish you God’s blessings as u celebrate your 54th Birthday. Thanks for all the good things you have done to our people in Bomet and Kenya at large. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Former Harambee Stars midfielder and Champions League winner Macdonald Mariga also had something to say about the former Eldoret North MP.

“Happy birthday H.E DP @WilliamsRuto.may this special day bring you Endless joy and Happiness always my pleasure to see you.”

On her part, Isiolo Woman Rep Rehema Dida Jaldesa wished ‘Boss’ many years to continue serving Kenyans:

“Happy Birthday Boss, Your Excellency William Ruto the Deputy President of Republic of Kenya. May you have more great and prosperous years. May the Almighty continue to bless you abundantly as you dedicate your time and energy to serve every part of our great Nation.”