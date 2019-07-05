DP Ruto’s overzealous grip on CS Kariuki excites Kenyans

A handshake between Deputy William Ruto and Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has set tongues wagging online.

The two shook hands at the All Saints Cathedral church in Nairobi during the memorial service of former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore.

But it’s the extra firm grip on Ms Kariuki’s hand by Dr Ruto that has excited netizens.

For starters, the Ms Kariuki is one of the cabinet secretaries who the DP has complained of having attended a meeting where a plan to eliminate him was allegedly discussed.

However, State House digital secretary Dennis Itumbi has been arrested and detained for five days as police investigate a letter he is said to have authored, which sparked off the claims.

Here’s what a few Kenyans had to say:

Sicily Kariuki and William Ruto. 😂😂😂 This man is so bitter !! pic.twitter.com/R2pocrkE6n — Jamal Magak (@magak_denis) July 4, 2019

Sicily Kariuki and William Ruto pic.twitter.com/gnXBbPe1e4 — Hakuna Matata (@Matoke_) July 4, 2019